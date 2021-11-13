FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 68,816 shares.The stock last traded at $20.50 and had previously closed at $20.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.33.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

