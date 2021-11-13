First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.82. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,706 shares of company stock valued at $758,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in First Western Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

