First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stock Position Lessened by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 198.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $51.66 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88.

