First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 1,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,767 shares during the period. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF comprises about 2.5% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned approximately 86.96% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

