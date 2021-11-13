First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Shares Down 1%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.31 and last traded at $47.43. 910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.