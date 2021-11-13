First Trust Advisors LP Sells 19,058 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Mplx by 56.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 280.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Mplx stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

