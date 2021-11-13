First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 204,338 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 485.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,338 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

