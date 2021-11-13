First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $456.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $459.32.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

