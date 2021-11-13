First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 58,485 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after buying an additional 181,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 178,529 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,686,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 167,913 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

