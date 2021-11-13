First Merchants Co. (FRME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

First Merchants has increased its dividend by 50.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.23. First Merchants has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $50.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Merchants stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

