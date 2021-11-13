First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 76 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $230.93 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $231.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average of $204.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

