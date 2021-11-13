First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $235,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $2,348,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,864,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

Shares of ACN opened at $371.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.44. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $238.09 and a 12-month high of $372.11. The firm has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

