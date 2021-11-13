First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $5 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.38 and its 200 day moving average is $153.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

