First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.78 and its 200 day moving average is $218.81. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $235.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock valued at $49,779,522. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

