First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $236.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.38. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

