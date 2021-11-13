First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 3,350 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

