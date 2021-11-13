First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.90

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.90 and traded as high as C$19.01. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.60, with a volume of 293,562 shares traded.

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

