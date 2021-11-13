FIO Protocol Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.85 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001285 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001068 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 791,802,296 coins and its circulating supply is 365,350,800 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.