Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 106,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,105. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.