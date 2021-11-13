Financial Survey: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) vs. Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ebix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Ebix and Reinvent Technology Partners Y, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 1 0 3.00

Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. Given Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reinvent Technology Partners Y is more favorable than Ebix.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 8.93% 15.37% 6.53% Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebix and Reinvent Technology Partners Y’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $625.61 million 1.80 $92.38 million $2.65 13.70 Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Summary

Ebix beats Reinvent Technology Partners Y on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc. engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services. The Insurance Exchanges channel includes software, setup, customization, transaction processing, maintenance, and hosting services. The Risk Compliance Solutions channel comprises of certificates of insurance and consulting services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in John Creek, GA.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

