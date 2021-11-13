Financial Contrast: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Avantor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Avantor 0 0 15 0 3.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.51%. Avantor has a consensus price target of $45.19, indicating a potential upside of 18.82%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Avantor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Avantor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 44.02 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Avantor $6.39 billion 3.63 $116.60 million $0.79 48.14

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Avantor 7.07% 39.88% 7.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avantor beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

