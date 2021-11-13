Financial Comparison: GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) vs. Its Rivals

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS: GLGLF) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GLG Life Tech to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech’s rivals have a beta of 1.68, suggesting that their average share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GLG Life Tech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A GLG Life Tech Competitors 225 613 583 12 2.27

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 36.03%. Given GLG Life Tech’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GLG Life Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $11.41 million $12.34 million 1.27 GLG Life Tech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.96

GLG Life Tech’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech 44.02% N/A -88.15% GLG Life Tech Competitors -188.32% -84.81% -18.02%

Summary

GLG Life Tech rivals beat GLG Life Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

