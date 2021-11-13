Financial Analysis: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) versus W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hippo and W. R. Berkley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 0 0 2.00 W. R. Berkley 0 5 5 0 2.50

Hippo currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.75%. W. R. Berkley has a consensus price target of $82.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.44%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A W. R. Berkley 11.32% 12.93% 2.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hippo and W. R. Berkley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A W. R. Berkley $8.10 billion 1.77 $530.67 million $5.57 14.58

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Hippo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Reinsurance and Monoline Excess segment involves in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

