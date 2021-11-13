Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $10.91. 153,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,171. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a PE ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 2.16.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
