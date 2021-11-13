Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $10.91. 153,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,171. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a PE ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,434 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.46% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

