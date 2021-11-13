Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 145,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,317. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

