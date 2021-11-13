Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.86. 264,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,569. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $81.85 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

