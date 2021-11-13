Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Critical Analysis

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $26.76 million 35.62 -$98.22 million ($0.26) -7.65

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 251.76%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

