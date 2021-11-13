F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 236,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in F-star Therapeutics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

