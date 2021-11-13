Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Robert J. Dzielak Sells 70,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EXPE opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

