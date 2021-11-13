Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) versus Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Head to Head Review

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Exelixis and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 10 0 2.91 Axcella Health 1 1 6 0 2.63

Exelixis presently has a consensus target price of $33.30, indicating a potential upside of 83.98%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Exelixis.

Volatility & Risk

Exelixis has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 13.10% 8.27% 7.19% Axcella Health N/A -85.80% -57.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and Axcella Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $987.54 million 5.80 $111.78 million $0.51 35.49 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$56.53 million ($1.56) -1.90

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exelixis beats Axcella Health on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

