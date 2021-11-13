Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $301.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,474 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

