ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Reaches $617,150.22

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $617,150.22 and $534.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013008 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004131 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.