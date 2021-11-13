Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,198,663. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

