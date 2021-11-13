Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 166,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoke Pharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Evoke Pharma worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.