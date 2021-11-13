Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000.

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

