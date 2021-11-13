Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Everspin Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.080 EPS.

MRAM traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 92,605,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,144. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

