Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Raised to $200.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of EVBG opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.76 and its 200-day moving average is $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,313 shares of company stock worth $10,657,279. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

