Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson Sells 10,175 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EVBG stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average of $140.15. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after buying an additional 124,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

