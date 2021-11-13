Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley Sells 311 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $197,049.28.

On Friday, August 20th, Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $132.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day moving average is $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

