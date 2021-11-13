Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO David Alexander Meredith Sells 24,624 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Alexander Meredith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $343,578.90.

Shares of EVBG opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

