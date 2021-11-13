Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EURN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 799,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,807. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Euronav will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 380,291 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 696,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.