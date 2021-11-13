EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EuroDry had a return on equity of 48.74% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

EuroDry stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 92,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 5,191.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of EuroDry worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

