Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $265.63

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.63 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.27). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.34), with a volume of 8,040 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £286.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

About Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

