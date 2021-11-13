Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.91.

Shares of ERO opened at C$23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.82. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$17.24 and a 1 year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

