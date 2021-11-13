Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.22) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.14). Wedbush also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

KDNY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of KDNY opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.04.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 6,230 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $96,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and sold 1,425,000 shares valued at $19,952,981. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 564,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 238,490 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

