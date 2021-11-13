Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Axcella Health Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.72). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXLA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

