EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $449.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.65. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $322.16 and a twelve month high of $452.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

