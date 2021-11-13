EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after buying an additional 145,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.63 and its 200 day moving average is $193.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

