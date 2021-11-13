EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.81 and a 200-day moving average of $263.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

