EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $529.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $380.45 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.01 and a 200-day moving average of $495.90.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

